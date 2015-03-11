Legendary hedge fund manager Seth Klarman had heart bypass surgery last week

Legendary value investor Seth Klarman, who runs Boston-based Baupost Group, had heart bypass surgery last week, Bloomberg News’ Sabrina Willmer and Mary Childs report citing an investor letter.

“Last Wednesday, I underwent successful cardiac bypass surgery and am currently recuperating. I expect to be home in a couple of days. I intend to take things at a measured pace as my doctors suggest,” the letter said, according to Bloomberg.

Klarman, 57, has running Baupost for 32 years now. The firm currently manages $US28.5 billion in assets.

According to Bloomberg, Klarman wrote in the letter that he plans to begin working from home when he’s ready and eventually return to the office.

FYI, here’s a definition of heart bypass surgery from the American Heart Association [.PDF]: Coronary artery bypass surgery (CABG) is a heart operation. It uses blood vessels taken from another part of your body to go around or “bypass” blocked or narrowed coronary (heart) arteries. The surgery helps people whose coronary arteries have become narrowed or blocked by fatty material called plaque. The bypass allows more blood and oxygen to flow to the heart muscle.

NOW WATCH: This is what separates the Excel masters from the wannabes



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.