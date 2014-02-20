Seth Green Explains Why Ben Affleck Will Be A Horrible Batman

Seth Green is definitely not sold on Ben Affleck playing the new Batman.

While on “Larry King Now” he and King began discussing the upcoming “Batman / Superman” in 2016.

As Green went through the on-screen evolution of the Caped Crusader from a comical character (Adam West) to a darker, more serious hero (Christian Bale), he reasoned why Affleck may not be the right man to fill Batman’s shoes next.

According to Green, the actor may not be old or scary enough for Cavill’s Superman. For the record, Affleck is 41.

“If this movie is meant to be the idealistic alien, humans-before-all-else Superman, and this is supposed to be the grizzled, weathered Batman who’s been living in Gotham, fighting crime himself for 10 years, you need a guy who’s older.” “You need a guy who’s got more weight, and you need a guy that a Henry Cavill Superman is gonna be actually scared of. You need to remember that Batman is just a dude, he’s got no powers. So the fact that Superman is scared of him says something about the gravitas that he carries, and it’s not just because he’s willing to kill, it’s because he’s scary.”

When King brings up that Affleck is a good actor, Green retorts, “Yes, but there is only so much you can act a role before people are or are not going to believe you in that role.”

The untitled Batman/Superman movie was recently pushed back to summer 2016.

Watch the interview below:

