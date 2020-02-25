Seth Godin's company Yoyodyne was acquired by Yahoo for $30m - now he's bringing his knowledge to Australia with two exclusive Q&As

This article has been sponsored by The Growth Faculty. > »

If there’s one thing you can trust when it comes to entrepreneurship, it’s that learning from other people’s decisions, mistakes and triumphs can mean the difference between your own success and a throwaway venture.

That’s why it’s so important to read, take in information and speak to your peers and leaders in the industry you’re working in.

Take Seth Godin, for instance. An author, entrepreneur and leading keynote speaker, Godin knows that passing on his experience is a way of helping shape the future of philanthropy, entrepreneurship, marketing and more.

Godin was the founder behind wildly successful marketing company Yoyodyne, a multi-faceted direct online marketing platform that catered to four vastly different sectors: online shopping, traffic distribution, entrepreneur promotion and car manufacturer sourcing.

After establishing the platform, Godin worked his magic well enough to attract the attention of Internet giant Yahoo, which bought the company for a cool $30 million in 1998.

Needless to say, between the savvy business decisions that led to that acquisition and the 19 bestselling books that he’s authored, Godin is a verifiable expert across a number of fields.

If you’re looking to emulate that kind of success in entrepreneurship, finance or marketing, you might want to take the time to hear from the man himself.

According to Godin, “Your tactics can make a difference, but your strategy — your commitment to a way of being and a story to be told and a promise to be made — can change everything.”

This May, Godin will be heading up a dynamic seminar and Q&A, designed by The Growth Faculty to give you the best insight into success and equipping you with the know-how and information to not only differentiate your brand, but also to refine your ideas and make an impact.

Key learnings from the seminar will include building a framework for creating products/services people really want, learning to identify your true target market, turning your customers into evangelists, forging meaningful connections online and leading with authenticity. There will also be four hours of Q&A time for you to get some tailored advice.

You can listen to him speak at the International Convention Centre on May 15th, or on May 18th at the Melbourne Convention Centre, both from 9am to 1.15pm.

Early bird discounts are available now, as well as a special Business Insider deal which will knock $45 off the seminar’s price. You can purchase them directly from The Growth Faculty here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.