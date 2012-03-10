SETH GODIN: 'The Future Is Going To Be Filled With Amateurs'

Photo: @MSG via flickr

Although print publishing revenues have already been on the decline in recent years, it’s projected to experience a steeper drop in 2012 or 2013, according to a Forrester analyst.It’s going to be challenging, but if you still want to make it as an author, marketing guru Seth Godin — who’s had 12 best-sellers — told Jeff Rivera at Digital Book World that authors need to be willing to write as much as possible, create a niche for themselves, “and relentlessly and generously give it all away as a way of leading and making a ruckus.”



People need to get used to the idea that they don’t have a “right to cash money from writing,” Godin says. But if you continuously put your message out there and you really want it, people will seek you out and you’ll eventually get paid. Godin says he gave hundreds of speeches and wrote more than 4,000 blog posts for free before he received any compensation.

“If you spend a year or two or five doing that, in your spare time, with no real focus on getting repaid, sooner or later people are going to want more of you … and then you can’t help but get paid.”

It might take a long time, but it’s faster than waiting around for the right publisher to choose you.

“The future is going to be filled with amateurs, and the truly talented and persistent will make a great living,” Godin says. “But the days of journeyman writers who make a good living by the word–over.”

