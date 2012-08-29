SETH GODIN: The More You Need An Idea To Succeed, The Less Likely It Will

Photo: Jared Goralnick via flickr

Marketing guru Seth Godin constantly reminds his followers that context is everything. In his latest blog post, “As if your life depended on it,” he makes an important point about pressure and the fear of failure.



Pressure creates an environment many people thrive in, but when the stakes grow too high, it can be detrimental.

Godin writes that “art is best done all in,” but not business:

Marketing strategy and communication, on the other hand, is best done with discernment, a strategic game to be understood and tested. The more you need to (must!) succeed at bringing the idea to market, the less success you’ll encounter, because your fear will come through.

Patience, awareness and skill matter, and you are best at this if you are prepared to fail without dying.

The easiest and most effective place to be bold is when you’re in a position to deal with the consequences.

A great example here is Apple, they had amazing success with the iPhone, which gave them the space to create and market the innovative but less obviously essential iPad.

Companies with everything on the line have less room to adapt, less room to successfully implement any strategy, and less time to let it succeed.

