SETH GODIN: If You Want To Get Anything Done, Stop Worrying What Everyone's Thinking

Seth Godin, bestselling author and entrepreneur, recently wrote about the “Mathematical Impossibility Of Universal Delight” on his blog. In a nutshell, it’s the idea that you can’t please all the people all of the time. He puts it this way:



If you’re hyper-aware of what others are thinking, if you’re looking for criticism, the unhappy audience member and the guy who didn’t get the joke, you will always find what you’re seeking.

For it to be any other way, you’d either have to be invisible or performing for a totally homogeneous audience.

Invisible is an option, of course. You can lay low, not speak up and make no difference to anyone.

In an earlier post, Godin wrote about the importance of going after what we want:

The shortcut is simple: if you’re afraid of something, of putting yourself out there, of creating a kind of connection or a promise, that’s a clue that you’re on the right track. Go, do that.

