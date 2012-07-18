SETH GODIN: The Problem With Competition Is That You Can't 'Set Your Own Path'

Photo: Mirka23 via flickr

We live in a competitive world, so that means that only the brightest, strongest and hardest-working makes it. This can make it stressful for those in the game, but this competition isn’t so bad for the big picture.



Or is it?

If we have to “run faster or work harder or fight more ferociously” just to make it, then we’ll be the best person — or worker — that we possibly can be.

The marketing guru Seth Godin says in his blog the competitive push isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

“The problem with competition is that it takes away the requirement to set your own path, to invent your own method, to find a new way. When you have competition, it’s the pack that decides what’s going to happen next, you’re merely trying to get (or stay) in front.”

Instead, Godin says you shouldn’t focus so much on competition with others, but with yourself. This is “more difficult, requires more bravery and leads to more insight.” Set your own pace in your career and you’ll eventually get there — maybe to a different place than you peers, but you’ll get somewhere. And it might be exactly what you were looking for.

