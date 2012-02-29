SETH GODIN: 9 Tips On Creating A Remarkable Product

Photo: Mirka23 via flickr

In the past, effective marketing could sell even the most ordinary product or service.But that era is over. Now you actually have to create something that’s remarkable.



In Seth Godin’s book, “Purple Cow: Transform Your Business by Being Remarkable

,” he describes remarkable as “something worth talking about. Worth noticing. Exceptional. New. Interesting. It’s a Purple Cow. Boring stuff is invisible. It’s a brown cow.”

According to Godin, it’s “the era of the cow” and no longer acceptable to even be “very good” since that’s an “everyday occurrence and hardly worth mentioning.”

