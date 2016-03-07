There's a gorgeous Spanish town that's built into a rock

Setenil de las Bodegas is a small town in Spain that sits along a gorge in the Rio Trejo. Rather than working around this topography, many of the buildings are built directly into the rock face. Only 3,000 people live there, but it has become a tourist destination because of its unique architecture.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Kristen Griffin

Follow INSIDER Travel on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.