Set The Clock: The Text Of The Healthcare Bill Is Now Up, And There's 72 Hours To Vote On It

If you think 24 is exciting, this is going to be three times as exciting!



That’s because starting right now (or, like, an hour ago) The House posted the full text of the healthcare bill it will be voting on, thus starting a 72-hour mad dash to get it voted on.

It’s going to be a wild Sunday in Washington DC. And don’t even ask us what’s in it.

Actually, please volunteer to take 10 pages and tell us what you find in the comments. Go!

111_hr4872_amndsub



