Here's A Weird Way To Bring Ben Bernanke, Jamie Dimon, Lloyd Blankfein And More To Your Summer Barbecue

Photo: Clay Portraits

It’s been a tough few years, and some of you still have a bone to pick with Wall Street.Well, look no further.



Nick Friedman’s Clay Portrait Gallery in North Carolina has a weird answer for you: set the heads of your favourite Wall St. villains on fire!

Boom. Hank Paulson’s head on a stick with a wick!

The perfect barbecue companion.

