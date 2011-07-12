Here's A Weird Way To Bring Ben Bernanke, Jamie Dimon, Lloyd Blankfein And More To Your Summer Barbecue

Photo: Clay Portraits
It’s been a tough few years, and some of you still have a bone to pick with Wall Street.Well, look no further.
Nick Friedman’s Clay Portrait Gallery in North Carolina has a weird answer for you: set the heads of your favourite Wall St. villains on fire!
Boom. Hank Paulson’s head on a stick with a wick!
The perfect barbecue companion.
