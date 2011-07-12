Here's A Weird Way To Bring Ben Bernanke, Jamie Dimon, Lloyd Blankfein And More To Your Summer Barbecue

Thornton McEnery
Wall Street Lawn Torch

Photo: Clay Portraits

It’s been a tough few years, and some of you still have a bone to pick with Wall Street.Well, look no further. 

Nick Friedman’s Clay Portrait Gallery in North Carolina has a weird answer for you: set the heads of your favourite Wall St. villains on fire!

Boom. Hank Paulson’s head on a stick with a wick!

The perfect barbecue companion. 

Ben Bernanke

Lloyd Blankfein

Jamie Dimon

Tim Geithner

Bernie Madoff

Hank Paulson

Larry Summers

John Thain

