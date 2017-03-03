Sessions recuses himself from future investigations into Trump campaign

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday said he would recuse himself from investigations involving the Trump campaign amid a firestorm over his contacts with Russian officials during the 2016 election, but stood firm on the answers he gave during his Senate confirmation hearing about his past communications.

Sessions released a statement and held a press conference in which he said he would recuse himself from any future investigations “of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for President of the United States.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.