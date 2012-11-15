Sesame Street's Kevin Clash Cleared Of Underage Sex Allegations After Accuser Recants Story

Accuser recants his story that he had a sexual relationship withe the man behind Elmo while a minor.

On Monday, it was announced that Kevin Clash, the 12-time-Emmy-winning voice actor behind the “Elmo” character on “Sesame Street” had taken a leave of absence from the kid-friendly show after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy.52-year-old Clash admitted to a relationship with the accuser, but vehemently denied that anything happened while the teen while he was a minor.



While “Sesame Street” granted Clash a leave of absence “to protect his reputation,” TMZ published alleged emails from the Muppeteer to the accuser, in which he wrote “I’m sorry that I keep talking about sex with you, its driving me insane…I want you to know that I love you and I will never hurt you. I’m here to protect you and make sure your dreams come true.”

But on Tuesday, the accuser changed his tune and recanted his story, claiming he was an adult during the time of the affair, after all.

The accuser’s lawyer released a statement saying, “[The accuser] wants it to be known that his sexual relationship with Mr. Clash was an adult consensual relationship. [The accuser] will have no further comment.”

Sources close to the situation revealed to TMZ, “The accuser’s attorney had been meeting with Clash’s attorney … discussing a financial settlement and 6-figures were on the table.”

Clash then has also released a statement: “I am relieved that this painful allegation has been put to rest. I will not discuss it further.”

