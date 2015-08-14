The next five seasons of 'Sesame Street' will debut on HBO

There’s a new place to go to get your Big Bird fix.

HBO, the premium TV network known for “The Sopranos” and “Game of Thrones,” announced on Thursday that the next five seasons of the classic children’s show “Sesame Street” will premiere on HBO.

The company also said it will licence old episodes of “Sesame Street” as well as other Sesame Workshop shows, and develop a spinoff series called “Sesame Street Muppet.”

After nine months on HBO, Sesame Workshop episodes will become available on PBS. HBO said it’s making the show available to PBS member stations for free.

HBO will also licence a back catalogue of about 50 episodes of “The Electric Company” and “Pinky Dinky Doo,” as well as 150 older episodes of “Sesame Street.”

In all, around 250 episodes of children’s programming will come to HBO in the fall.

