A 17-year-old Sesame Street theme park employee had to undergo jaw surgery after a visitor punched him for requiring a face mask

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Sesame Place, a Sesame Street-themed amusement park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, pictured above on August 4, 2011.

A teenage worker at Sesame Place, a Sesame Street-themed amusement park in Pennsylvania, was punched in the face on Sunday after asking a visitor to follow the park’s face mask rule, according to multiple reports.

Local police told the Philadelphia Inquirer that over the course of the day, the unnamed worker had reminded the visitor to wear a face mask twice. He was punched after being asked the second time.

The teen had to undergo jaw surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, the Inquirer reported.

Police are now looking for the male visitor and his female companion, who fled the scene in a car with New York licence plates, the Inquirer and WPVI reported.

A 17-year-old worker at the Sesame Place theme park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, had to undergo surgery after he was punched in the face by a male visitor who was angered at being told to wear a face mask, according to multiple reports.

The incident happened at the Sesame Street-themed amusement park Sunday evening, Detective Lt. Steve Forman of the Middletown Township Police Department told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Forman told the newspaper that earlier in the day, the unidentified worker had reminded a male visitor and his female companion – described as being between the ages of 20 and 30 – to wear a face mask. The park currently requires face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Later in the day, the worker came across the couple again and asked a second time for them to wear a face mask, the Inquirer reported, citing the police. It was then that the man punched the teen in the face, Forman said, according to the newspaper.

The couple were chased out of the park by security, and fled in a car with New York licence plates before the police arrived, Forman said, according to the Inquirer.

WPVI reported that the Middletown Township Police Department are now working with the New York Police Department to locate the couple.

Meanwhile, the worker suffered a damaged tooth and underwent surgery to repair his jaw, the Inquirer reported, adding that he is expected to make a full recovery.

Sesame Place released a statement saying that the “health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and violence of any kind is unacceptable and not tolerated at our park,” according to WPVI.

“We are cooperating with local law enforcement on this ongoing investigation. Any further questions should be directed to them,” the park added.

