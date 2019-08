After President Trump announced a new budget proposal that would cut funding from public broadcasting, many thought about the affect it would have on PBS, a federally-funded TV network. Their most well-known show “Sesame Street”, which now airs on HBO, has been taking shots at Donald Trump for decades. Watch some of the best moments.

