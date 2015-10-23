Sesame Street just created its first autistic character, Julia

Sesame Street Workshop Sesame Street’s new online character, Julia, has autism.

Meet Julia! She has orange hair and green eyes. She’s also autistic.

Sesame Street Workshop introduced the new character this week as part of its new online site —

SesameStreet.org/Autism — dedicated to autism.

In an effort to de-stigmatised the disorder, the online site provides resources to families, teachers and caregivers around the country to educate them about autism, and tools to help families touched by autism with everyday activities.

Part of those resources will include Julia. She’s in preschool and does things a little differently when playing with her friends.

Sesame Street Workshop Autistic character Julia shares how she does things differently than her Sesame Street friends.

The autism initiative was the culmination of more than two years of study, according to a press release.

“Sesame Workshop is uniquely positioned to play a meaningful role in increasing peoples’ understanding about autism,” said Sesame Workshop’s Executive Vice President of Global Impact and Philanthropy, Sherrie Westin, in statement.

She continued, “This project is an extension of the belief we’ve always promoted: ‘We are all different, but all the same.’ I am passionate about this initiative, and am so proud of the partnerships with the autism community that have led to this.”

The site also has an iPad app, offers digital and printed story books, and tips for parents, among many other tools.

