Qualcomm developed the technology behind this impressive augmented reality app that brings Sesame Street characters to life, reports The Next Web.



We could describe it in writing, but that’d take away from the video. Imagine being 5 years old today and having access to this!

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.