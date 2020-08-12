A 17-year-old Sesame Place employee was brutally attacked after asking a visitor to wear a mask, revealing a crisis for workers across America

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images A 2011 photo from Sesame Place, an amusement park in Pennsylvania.

A 17-year-old Sesame Place employee was attacked and seriously injured by an anti-mask visitor at the amusement park.

Sesame Place requires all visitors over the age of two to wear masks while in the park.

Workers at restaurants, retailers, and other industries that are reopening have faced harassment and assault from anti-mask customers in recent months.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A 17-year-old employee was attacked by an anti-mask visitor to the theme park, as workers are tasked with enforcing mask policies.

On Sunday, a teenage Sesame Place employee was punched by a man visiting the Langhorne, Pennsylvania, amusement park, reports CBS Philly.

Police told CBS Philly that the worker informed the man and a woman that the park’s policy required them to wear masks. Later in the day, the man confronted the 17-year-old worker and attacked him, according to police. The worker was reportedly hospitalized and needed jaw surgery after the assault.

Sesame Place confirmed the incident, saying in a statement to Business Insider that the visitor “assaulted and seriously injured one of our team members.”

“We’ve been in close communication with the family of our injured team member, and are hoping for a full and speedy recovery,” Sesame Place said in a statement. “The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and violence of any kind is unacceptable and not tolerated at our park.”

Sesame Place says on its website that it requires all visitors over the age of two to wear masks while in the amusement park.

“Guests are not required to wear them while eating and drinking, or in designated relaxation areas of the park,” the website reads. “Face coverings are not allowed in the water (e.g., the water slides and all other water attractions in the park).”

Starbucks Starbucks was one of the first national chains to require customers to wear masks.

Workers at retailers, restaurants, and other hospitality-focused industries have been tasked with enforcing mask policies created by state and local governments, as well as corporate leadership. Many major companies have rolled out national mask policies in recent weeks, including Walmart, Starbucks, and McDonald’s.

Viral videos have highlighted clashes between anti-mask customers and workers at stores including Costco and Target.A number of restaurants said they were closing their dining rooms after workers faced harassment and assault from anti-mask diners. 44% of McDonald’s workers said they had experienced some form of abuse from customers who refused to wear a mask, according to a survey of 4,187 employees conducted by Service Employees International Union.

Companies are starting to turn to police in an attempt to protect workers from anti-mask customers. In late July, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said that store managers should call the police on customers who refuse to wear masks, when presented with a hypothetical situation that could occur at a Lowe’s store.

“If someone is unwilling to wear a mask and comply with our rules, that might be where we might bring in law enforcement,”McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski told CBS in July, soon after the fast-food chain rolled out a policy requiring all customers to wear masks.

In a new measure signed into law signed last week, the state of Illinois has made it a felony to assault or physically threaten a retail worker over mask mandates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.