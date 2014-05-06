Another Red Hot Economic Number From The UK

Another day, another strong datapoint from the UK.

This time it’s the Services PMI index, which registered its best reading of 2014, with a reading of 58.7.

This number is down a bit from the low-60s reading that we saw late last year, but remember, with an index like this, any number above 50 indicates growth. And these numbers remain in the highest end of the historical range, so this is very strong.

