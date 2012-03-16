Not Sure You Want To Buy The New iPad? Try It For 30 Days

Photo: Apple

Still not sure if you’re ready to drop the big bucks on the new iPad tomorrow?A new subscription service will allow you to test the product out for 30 days to help you make your decision.



YBUY is an invitations-only site that charges members $24.95 a month to loan a wide range of gadgets, from digital cameras to espresso machines to Roombas to, yes, the new iPad.

(Thanks to BGR for the tip!)

Members can start testing the new iPad beginning in April to see if the extra $100 is worth the investment for a Retina-display tablet with improved specs.

If you missed out on pre-ordering the iPad, YBUY might be a good alternative to getting the new iPad shipped to you while having no commitment to purchasing the product.

