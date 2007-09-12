Service Journalism For Journalists, College humour Edition

Who needs a playbill to identify the College humour guys? We do!



For better or worse, CH’s sale to to IACI last year cements their status as quintessential Alley 2.0 celebrities. Yet we couldn’t pick them out of a crowded cocktail party without assistance, so we’re grateful that Gawker has published a field guide today. Thanks, guys!

Embarrassingly, until this morning, we were also not up to speed on the College humour/Connected Ventures family of companies, but CH co-founder Ricky Van Veen has helpfully set us straight. Thanks, Ricky! Gawker

