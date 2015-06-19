Here are the service industries whose workers got more productive last year

The Bureau of Labour Statistics put together an interactive chart showing how total output and hours worked changed for 25 service industries in 2014. They found that 15 of those 25 industries saw their productivity — the amount of output per hour worked — increase over that year.

The BLS noted that radio and television broadcasting, cable and other television programming, and laundry and dry cleaning services all had big productivity jumps last year, as the amount of output from those industries went up while the number of hours worked dropped.

On the other side of the spectrum, engineering services and courier and messenger services saw a drop in output, despite an increase in the number of hours worked.

The chart shows change in hours worked along the horizontal axis, and changes in output along the vertical axis. Industries above the diagonal line, indicated by upward triangles, had increases in productivity last year, while industries below the line, indicated by downward triangles, had decreases:

The interactive version, which includes more detail on changes in each industry, can be found on the Bureau of Labour Statistics’ website.

