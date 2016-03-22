This little girl was able to walk again thanks to her service dog

Bella Burton, 11, calls a 130-pound Great Dane her best friend. Because of George, Burton, who suffers from a birth defect that affects her mobility, is able to walk more freely than ever before.

BarkBox rewarded George for his help by giving him his “best day ever.”

Story and editing by A.C. Fowler

