Seriously? 'World Of Warcraft: The Magazine' Hits The Shelves

For rabid gamers who can’t get enough of their favourite, World of Warcraft, fear not — they can now read all about it in a new magazine, appropriately called “World of Warcraft: The Magazine.”



Blizzard Entertainment, the company behind the game has partnered with media company Future Partners to debut the magazine at the BlizzCon 2009 event in Anaheim, CA this weekend.

“World of Warcraft: The Magazine” will be released quarterly in English, French, German, and Spanish and will cover everything related to the game, even the players themselves. A one-year subscription will cost about $40. The first issue will be a 148-page tribute to the game’s five-year anniversary.

While the magazine could help promote the already popular game, we must say we’re a little surprised the company chose to publish it in print. After all, aren’t the type of young men who play the game too busy either gaming or surfing online? We’re left scratching our heads as to why they didn’t publish an online magazine complete with Facebook and iPhone applications among other bells and whistles — or something along those lines.

