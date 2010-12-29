Seriously: Stop Texting While Driving

A few weeks after getting my drivers’ licence, I was staring down at the radio trying to find a particular station and I crashed into a parked car. Fortunately I was only driving about 20 miles per hour and nobody was hurt, but both cars were totaled. I never made that mistake again.



Today’s drivers have a lot more distractions–iPods, cell phones, GPS displays–but one of the worst is text messaging. It seems innocuous because it only takes a second or two. But there is absolutely no way a human being can stare at the screen of a cell phone and tap out a text message and still maintain the concentration necessary to pilot several thousand pounds of metal down the road. Still, we do it anyway.

AT&T launched a campaign earlier this year to educate drivers about the dangers of texting while driving, and the company has just released a 10-minute video in which some victims and their families share their stories. It’s sentimental and hard to watch, but if you can sit through even a couple minutes of it, it might stop you from replying to that text the next time you’re driving.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.