We’re not going to offer any big insight one way or another, but we do know that a few weeks ago, just about every pundit on TV was peeing all over the precious metals, especially silver. And now, look at that.



March silver futures, right back to their highs. Well done.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.