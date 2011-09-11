Serious Flaws In Romney and Perry Will Bite Republicans

There are serious, likely fatal flaws in the thinking of both Rick Perry and Mitt Romney. It goes beyond the debate but includes the debate last night.



Let’s take Romney first. First, he says social security is for the needy. Maybe he forgot that people pay their whole lives into social security. Maybe he forgot that people are starting to think that he considers the little people, well, just little people. He is, frankly, a pompous arse. He has said corporations are people. He said that he was unemployed like his listeners when he decided to run for president. He was a millionaire at the time. He is simply an out of touch human being who must have the Goldman Sachs PR department working for him.

Then we have Rick Perry calling the social security program a ponzi scheme. Well, deep thinking Perry, did you ever consider that every business on the face of the earth and every investment product on the face of the earth is a ponzi scheme if end demand for goods and services declines. And it is worse if a business is in debt. Thanks to the housing bubble concocted by the financial sector and permitted by the central banks, all demand is hurt and the financial system is hurt and everyone is in debt. So, depending on the severity of the credit depression, everything has a ponzi element to it because of the credit crash. If you have a store and people stop buying, your store looks like a Ponzi. So Perry is being a bit stupid in his analysis.

I wrote a comment at the article showing the great Stephen Colbert spoof on Perry:

Everything is a ponzi. Companies order goods in order that someone new will come into the store to buy them. If traffic is slow, they are stuck with the inventory. A Ponzi! Real ponzis are deliberate scams to hurt people and destroy their wealth. The easy money housing bubble that allowed so much easy money that prices artificially inflated was a ponzi scheme. But Social Security is hardly a ponzi scheme as the government is banking on the fact that someone will keep working! Lol. Perry you are such a foolish man. Read more at the Stephen Colbert article.

And Perry is a dominionist, a guy who thinks Christ was a military warmonger. Dominionists want to conquer the world for Christ and yet they cannot understand true Christian doctrine. Dominionist politicians are either very cynical or very dangerous. Perry is a loose cannon, as are Bachmann and Palin. Their religion is warping their politics.

So we have a loose cannon who wants to do away with social security versus a guy who thinks social security is welfare for the little people. These men are idiots. And yet they lead the Republican race. Hopefully America will see through their schemes.

I haven’t looked into Perry’s views on blowing another housing bubble but clearly many Republicans want this new bubble, with the exception of the Heritage Foundation and Ron Paul. Yet Ron Paul wants less regulation of the banks and that will lead to another housing bubble if the other Republicans get their way. Romney has on board economists from the Bush administration. They are supply siders who likely want another housing bubble and a huge transfer of wealth from main street to Wall Street once again. And these types also want a lot of war. Inflation is stimulated by supply side easy money on a grand scale, and war stimulates the economy at massive cost to lives and the weary American psyche.

But are those the solutions Americans want? Americans are very ill informed because of the power of the mainstream media to totally make void any true understanding of Republican schemes. The Democrats allow speculation as well, in food and in oil and that is bad. In fact, oil went up 5 bucks a barrel in virtually one day. That is ridiculous! But they have drawn the line preventing speculation at the real estate market. Dodd-Frank will stop speculation in real estate.

The Republicans, by receiving massive funding from hedge funds that helped the banks bypass capital requirements in the last housing bubble, are ready to blow another one. Toxic loans and war are money makers in the Republican scheme of things.The hedge funds want Dodd-Frank eliminated, and who can forget Bachus of Alabama saying that government regulators exist to serve the banks!

Eisenhower warned about this military, industrial cabal, and yet our nation is now out of control because of it. And now it is mostly played out in finance. So, it would not surprise me if Republicans one day take us to the brink of nuclear war. I hope sensible minds prevail but you just don’t know with a military now so much more powerful than any other in the world. Absolute power corrupts absolutely, unless the politicians rise above their crude passions and take real responsibility for the world they live in. I don’t like the Democrats and have written articles blasting their behaviour in the last housing bubble, but it seems that the Republicans are the loose cannons in a world where adults need to be in charge.

