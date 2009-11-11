Facebook Gamesmaker Responds To Exposé, Promises "Zero Tolerance"

Yesterday, we exposed how easy it is to fall for a Video Professor scam playing “Friends For Sale,” from Facebook gamesmaker Serious Business.



Today, Serious Business reached us to say the ad in question was placed by an ad network partner. Going forward, Serious Business would stop doing business with any network that shows users such deceptive ads.

“We take our users’ experience very seriously and were alarmed to learn that you had been redirected to a misleading offer,” said a spokesperson.

Serious Business COO Ryan Ferrier tells us offers of all kinds only make up 15% of the startup’s revenues.

Faced with similar problems, Facebook’s most popular game maker, Zynga, banned all offers monetization from its games. Ryan tells us offers partner Gambit usually does a good job of policing itself, and that it would be “over-aggressive” for Serious Business to follow Zynga’s lead.

