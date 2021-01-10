10 shows to watch if you love 'Tiny Pretty Things'

Netflix Netflix’s ‘Tiny Pretty Things’ premiered on December 14, 2020.

Netflix’s “Tiny Pretty Things” is a drama that centres on the lives of competitive dance students and instructors.

There are several shows that fans of the dance drama may also enjoy.

“Gossip Girl” and “Pretty Little Liars” are teenage dramas based on books that are filled with surprising twists.

“Dance Mums” and “On Pointe” are both series that show the real-life struggles of professional dancers.

Netflix’s drama “Tiny Pretty Things” captured the attention of viewers with its soapy plot, gritty tone, and dance-focused narrative.

Based on the book by Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra, the show follows the students and staff of the Archer School of Ballet, who must navigate their daily struggles and uncertain futures after a fellow dancer is mysteriously pushed off a roof.

If you’ve already binged and fallen in love with the first season of “Tiny Pretty Things,” here are 10 shows to add to your watch list:

“Gossip Girl” follows the lives and scandals of an exclusive group.

The CW Blake Lively and Leighton Meester on ‘Gossip Girl.’

Summary: In Manhattan’s Upper East Side, a group of privileged prep-school students manage life, social status, and romance – all while their secrets are exposed via mass texts by a mysterious blogger named Gossip Girl.

Why you’ll like it: Based on Cecily von Ziegesar’s books, The CW’s “Gossip Girl” focuses on teenagers who live in an idealised and cutthroat world often misunderstood by outsiders.

The big-city setting, the characters’ strained family relationships, and the ongoing mystery will likely resonate with “Tiny Pretty Things” fans.

All six seasons are available to stream on HBO Max.

“You” is a dark drama full of suspense.

Netflix Elizabeth Lail and Penn Badgley on ‘You.’

Summary: After meeting an aspiring author, bookstore manager Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) begins to succumb to his unhealthy obsession with her, which results in dangerous drama and murderous plots.

Why you’ll like it: Based on the novel by Caroline Kepnes, Netflix’s “You” evokes a dark, creepy tone similar to that of “Tiny Pretty Things.”

In addition to its underlying mystery, the series features ongoing narration, dream sequences, and shocking twists.

Two seasons of “You” are currently available to stream on Netflix.

“Pretty Little Liars” also begins with the strange disappearance of a teenager.

Netflix The cast of ‘Pretty Little Liars.’

Summary: After Pennsylvania teenager Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse) goes missing, her four best friends are left to navigate their lives, romantic entanglements, and family drama without their queen bee, all while under the threat of a mysterious stalker named “A.”

Why you’ll like it: Based on the book series by Sara Shepard, Freeform’s “Pretty Little Liars” also opens with the disappearance of a teenage girl and builds on the mystery behind what really happened to her.

Fans of “Tiny Pretty Things” will likely feel an odd sense of déjà vu when they watch the different ways “A” torments Rosewood in a black hood.

Seven seasons of “Pretty Little Liars” can be streamed on HBO Max.

“Bunheads” is about ballet dancers who bond with their new instructor.

ABC Family Sutton Foster on ‘Bunheads.’

Summary: Having moved to a quaint coastal town with her new husband, former Las Vegas showgirl Michelle Simms (Sutton Foster) adjusts to small-town life and begins teaching ballet at her mother-in-law’s studio, where she meets and bonds with an array of dancers.

Why you’ll like it: Although it only ran for a season, Freeform’s “Bunheads” was praised for its wit, charm, and blend of comedy and drama.

Perfect for fans of “Tiny Pretty Things” looking for a lighter take on the lives of ballet dancers, the show follows Michelle’s fish-out-of-water journey acclimating to her new town, which is similar to Neveah’s struggle to fit in on “Tiny Pretty Things.”

The one-season show can be streamed on Hulu.

Full of performances, “Glee” focuses on a show choir at a small-town high school.

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images The cast performing on ‘Glee.’

Summary: McKinley High School teacher Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison) takes over the glee club to help a misfit group of students find confidence and acceptance as they journey to national show-choir competitions.

Why you’ll like it: Fans who loved the random dance breaks on “Tiny Pretty Things” will likely adore the over-the-top musical numbers on Fox’s “Glee.”

In addition to following a group of high schoolers who are dedicated to their craft, “Glee” also displays the struggles of growing up.

All six seasons of “Glee” are available to stream on Prime Video and Netflix.

“Dance Mums” offers a real-life look at the struggles of becoming a professional dancer.

Lifetime Abby Lee on ‘Dance Mums.’

Summary: A Lifetime reality show, “Dance Mums” features the struggles of students at a dance company, the harsh personality and demanding classes of instructor Abby Lee, and the drama stirred by overly involved stage parents.

Why you’ll like it: Fans who loved the dance-focused household drama on “Tiny Pretty Things” will likely enjoy watching the tensions of Abby Lee Dance Company’s students and families on this reality series.

Not only are the dancers incredibly talented, but also their day-to-day lives are filled with soap-opera level drama that is sometimes too outlandish to believe.

Four of the eight seasons of “Dance Mums” are available to watch on Hulu.

“On Pointe” is a limited docuseries about the rigorous training and preparation of real-life ballet dancers.

Disney+ ‘On Pointe’ is a docuseries about the lives of young dancers.

Summary: This six-part Disney Plus docuseries covers the lives, training programs, and struggles of students ages 8 to 18 as they pursue their life-long goals at the School of American Ballet, one of the most prestigious dance academies in the country.

Why you’ll like it: Fans of “Tiny Pretty Things” who were enamoured by the show’s depiction of the difficult, arduous, and cutthroat world of ballet will likely be drawn to the gripping conflict on this series.

“On Pointe” is available to stream on Disney Plus.

“Euphoria” is a dark and gritty series that focuses on teen drama.

HBO Zendaya on ‘Euphoria.’

Summary: Fresh out of rehab, teenager Rue Bennett (Zendaya) rejoins her high-school friends as they navigate life, parties, drugs, and sex.

Why you’ll like it: Like “Tiny Pretty Things,” HBO’s “Euphoria” is gritty and mature while featuring a teenage cast of characters.

Although more serious in tone than Netflix’s dance drama,“Euphoria” similarly depicts the darker nuances involved in coming of age.

The first season of “Euphoria” can be streamed on HBO.

“Spinning Out” follows the life of a teen figure skater.

Netflix Kaya Scodelario and Evan Roderick on ‘Spinning Out.’

Summary: As Olympic hopeful Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario) returns to ice skating after suffering a serious fall, she is forced to face the trauma of her injury and confront her family’s history of mental illness.

Why you’ll like it: Although it only has one season, Netflix’s “Spinning Out” will likely capture the attention of “Tiny Pretty Things” fans with its dark tone, sordid relationships, and impressive figure-skating routines, which mirror ballet numbers in many ways.

One season of “Spinning Out” is available to stream on Netflix.

“Pose” depicts New York’s underground ball culture in the 1980s.

20th Television Billy Porter on ‘Pose.’

Summary: A group of LGBTQ New Yorkers bond with their chosen families, or “houses,” and navigate their lives while also competing in underground balls, in which they are judged on their costumes, showmanship, and dancing chops.

Why you’ll like it: Like “Tiny Pretty Things,” FX’s “Pose” takes a look at the complexities of the relationships, both romantic and otherwise, that stem from the dynamic world of performing.

The show also depicts characters who are diverse, dedicated, and willing to do anything to become the best at their art form.

You can watch two seasons of “Pose” on Netflix.

