Here's everything we know about the next season of 'A Series of Unfortunate Events'

Netflix’s adaptation of ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ was released in January to widespread critical acclaim and appreciation for the series’ fanbase. The first season is based on the first four installments of Daniel Handler‘s book series of the same name.

Netflix hasn’t given the go-ahead on the second season yet, so there’s a chance it might not happen. We also won’t know about any potential release dates until after it gets the green light.

Regardless, Handler has already begun writing a second season, and director Barry Sonnenfeld and Neil Patrick Harris are on board. So if the show does continue, we know there are a few things we can expect.

We’ll get ten episodes instead of eight.

Structure-wise, ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ includes 13 books, from “The Bad Beginning” to “The End.”

Handler also wrote several companion books, including “The Beatrice Letters,” “Lemony Snicket: The Unauthorised Autobiography,” and “The Dismal Dinner.” He also wrote a four-book prequel series “All the Wrong Questions,” about the teen years of Lemony Snicket, his authorial alter-ego and the narrator of the series.

The first season of the Netflix adaptation covered the first four books with two episodes each, totaling in eight episodes.

Handler, who is writing the scripts for the series, told Entertainment Weekly that the second season will cover more ground.

“The second season is laid out to be 10 episodes for the next five books, so it ends on ‘The Carnivorous Carnival,’ and the third season would be the rest of it.”

If Handler continues to adapt each book into two episodes, the third season will be eight episodes long. But the last few books are a bit longer than the others, so he might end up with a different adaptation structure.

The plot continues with “The Austere Academy.”

In the next book, “The Austere Academy,” the Baudelaires befriend the Quagmire children at a boarding school, Prufrock Preparatory School. Their parents were also members of V.F.D., and were killed under similar circumstances.

They will be under the thumb of Vice Principal Nero. He’s like Mrs. Trunchbull from “Matilda,” except less physically imposing and far more incompetent at playing the violin. (No one seems to know who the principal of the school is, or if it even has one.) We get a quick look at him at the end of the first season.

We also might learn about Beatrice, the mysterious name that keeps popping up in different episodes, and what she has to do with Lemony Snicket, whose role is a little different than what it is in Handler’s book series.

The first season also includes a bunch of Easter eggs and clues to events in the books that we can expect to see in the next season. However, Handler has been making some changes to the plot. So while we don’t know exactly how the story will be moving forward, we do know it will be unfortunate.

