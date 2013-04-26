Series Of Explosions Rock Natural Gas Barges In Alabama

A series of explosions rocked natural gas barges in the Mobile River in Mobile, Alabama, late Wednesday night.



Initially two fuel barges exploded, critically injuring three people. As fire and rescue teams were responding to the first two explosions, another one occurred. Then, at 10 p.m., a fourth explosion occurred.

Lt. Mike Clausen with the U.S. Coast Guard told a local Fox News affiliate that crews were attempting a cleaning operation when the barges exploded.

It’s unclear how much fuel was on the barges, but City Council Member William Carroll told Fox that a “static spark” was what initiated the blasts.

Fire and rescue teams have elected to let the fires just burn out, and the FAA has cleared the air space above the barges.

