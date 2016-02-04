The fate of a convicted murderer who 'stars' in a wildly popular podcast could change this week

Courtesy of Serial Adnan Syed was a varsity football player before he was sentenced to life in prison.

Adnan Syed — the convicted murderer and subject of the wildly popular true-crime podcast “Serial” — is returning to court Wednesday for a post-conviction hearing that could lead to a new trial, reports NBC.

Syed is serving a life sentence in prison for the 1999 murder of 18-year-old Hae Min Lee, his former girlfriend and high school classmate, reports NPR.

The motion for a new trial centres on two pieces of evidence that could change the fate of Syed, who was convicted at the age of 19 and is now 35.

First, he has a potential new alibi from a witness named Asia McClain, who said in an affidavit that she was in the library with Syed at the time of the murder.

Second, his lawyers want cell tower data used to place him in the general location of Lee’s murder reexamined because they believe it is inaccurate and misleading, according to the Associated Press.

Syed’s defence attorney, C. Justin Brown, is hopeful about the new evidence they plan to submit.

“We’re confident that after we have entered all the evidence that the judge is going to carefully consider it and it’s going to win Adnan Syed a new trial,” Brown told NPR.

Murder trials — and possible wrongful convictions — have captured the public’s imagination in recent weeks. Like “Serial,” Netflix’s documentary series “Making a Murderer” has fuelled speculation about its subject. That subject is Steven Avery, who was convicted of murdering Teresa Halbach in 2007 after he already served 18 years in prison for a rape he was later proven not to have committed.

Syed’s hearing will take place from Wednesday through Friday in the Baltimore City Circuit Court. Here’s how the trial is unfolding.:

Sarah Koenig, host of @serial in media line waiting to get inside courthouse. #AdnanSyed pic.twitter.com/aBUUSKWaVN

— Jenny Buchholz (@jkbuchholz) February 3, 2016

Pic of #AdnanSyed entering Courthouse East. He was just brought into the courtroom, still in DPSCS jumpsuit & cuffs pic.twitter.com/IBY1NTdNcR

— Christian Schaffer (@chrisfromabc2) February 3, 2016

Brown also showed a fax cover sheet from AT&T that read that cell tower locations are unreliable for incoming calls #AdnanSyed

— Christian Schaffer (@chrisfromabc2) February 3, 2016

Vignarajah: #AdnanSyed ‘s attorney, Christina Gutierrez, knew about Asia McClain & chose not to call her; tactical decision not ineffective

— Christian Schaffer (@chrisfromabc2) February 3, 2016

Thiru Vignarajah is arguing case for MD Attorney Gen’s office. Said #AdnanSyed “was convicted because he did it. And the state proved it”

— Christian Schaffer (@chrisfromabc2) February 3, 2016

I waited 17 yrs for this. But it’s OK. With or without me Adnan will get justice. #FreeAdnan https://t.co/EmHET5hmBJ

— rabia chaudry (@rabiasquared) February 3, 2016

