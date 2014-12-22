'Serial' Takes On The Truth Behind Santa Claus In This Hilarious SNL Spoof

Phenomenon “Serial,” the 12-episode podcast that unravelled the details behind the murder of a teenager in 1999, has been fodder for plenty of parodies.

SNL’s take is incredibly hilarious, with Cecily Strong doing an uncanny impression of host Sarah Koenig.

The story starts on Christmas Day, 1999, when a little boy found a “Nerf EndStrike MegaMagnus Blaster” under his tree. The boy’s mum swears she didn’t purchase the toy. How did it get there? Santa.

Strong has Koenig’s cadence and delivery down cold. She interviews Santa — calling from the North Pole. She interviews elves who witnessed the delivery of presents.

But like the real “Serial,” which ended without a conclusive answer to “who did it?” the mystery of Santa seems to be left unsolved as well.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Watch the entire thing here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.