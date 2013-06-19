Serial Rapist Adrian Bayley Was Sentenced To Life In Jail Today

Adrian Bayley was today sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of ABC worker Jill Meagher.

Bayley dragged Meagher into a Brunswick laneway, before raping and murdering her on 22 September last year.

The serial sex offender was on parole after serving eight years in prison for raping five women previously.

He was today sentenced in the Victorian Supreme Court by Justice Geoffrey Nettle to life imprisonment, with a non-parole period of 35 years.

According to ABC News, a handcuffed Bayley stared at the floor as the judge described his crime as “a savage violent rape of the worst kind”.

Meagher’s husband Tom was in court for the sentence with his brother-in-law, Michael McKeon, and homicide squad Detective Senior Sergeant Ron Iddles, reported AAP.

The Age reports Justice Nettle told Bayley he believed he had intended to murder Meagher either to stop her calling the police after being savagely raped or because he took a perverse pleasure in taking her life.

The now 41-year-old will be 76 before he is eligible for parole.

