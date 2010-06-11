Your Chance To Join VCs and Entrepreneurs At SeedStart's Workshops

Justin Shaffer, Hot Potato

NYC SeedStart is a summer program that gives 10 startup teams a place to work, mentorship, and $20,000 to jump-start their companies. “Mentorship” includes talks and workshops with NYC startup luminaries and VCs — and you can join them.SAI is offering 36 lucky readers — three per event — the chance to attend SeedStart’s workshops. Want in? See the schedule below, then register here.



All workshops are held from 10:00 to 11:30am at NYU Stern, 40 West 4th Street, room UC 25.

NYC Seed Workshops Schedule



14-Jun Justin Shaffer Founder of Hot Potato 17-Jun Eric Paley Founders Collective 22-Jun Brian Cohen PR for High Tech Companies 24-Jun Joe Zawadzk Media maths 29-Jun Hilary Mason Bit.ly 1-Jul Dwight Merriman

Albert Wenger DoubleClick, 10gen

Union SquareVentures 6-Jul Seth Besmertnik Founder of Conductor 8-Jul Mike Gaiss Highland Capital 13-Jul Drew Lipsher & Marissa Campise Greycroft 15-Jul Jordy Levy Softbank Capital 20-Jul Adele Freeman

M and A-Computer Associates 22-Jul Josh Shatkin-Margolis

Jalak Jobanputra

Founder Magnetic

New York City Investment FundTo attend, register here. For more information about SeedStart, click here.

