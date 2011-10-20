Serial Entrepreneur David Gilmour Shares The Secrets Of His Success

David Gilmour, a serial entrepreneur, sat down with the Wall Street Journal to discuss his three secrets to success. Gilmour founded Fiji Water and Clairtone Sound Corporation Limited. In this interview he shares his insights on how to start a new business and his approach to success.



Some of his more valuable insights:

Be a leader and not a follower. Men make money, but money doesn’t make men. Make others rich and you’ll make yourself rich. The true entrepreneur is a creator and not an opportunist. Have a plan and perfect your plan before you launch. Surround yourself with people who can be better than you. Do what you love.

(Thanks to Barry Ritholtz):



