'Serial' is posting season-one updates about Adnan Syed's new hearing for a retrial

Courtesy of Serial Adnan Syed in high school, before he was arrested and convicted of murder.

The case of Adnan Syed isn’t over, and so “Serial” isn’t done with it.

The hit podcast, which in its inaugural season explored the murder conviction of Syed and questions of possible innocence, is going back to that story amid season two as Syed faces a new hearing.

“Serial” just posted a season-one “update” alongside the latest episode from season two. Host Sarah Koenig “duck back” into Syed’s case, visiting Baltimore for a hearing that will consider Syed’s petition for postconviction relief.

Syed’s lawyers argue that his original lawyer in the 2000 trial, Cristina Gutierrez, did not prevent significant evidence that would have helped her client. In particular, Gutierrez never explored testimony involving a potential alibi for Syed from a classmate, Asia McClain.

“Serial” plans to post more updates from Syed’s new proceeding “day by day.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.