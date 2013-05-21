Sergio Garcia Rips Tiger Woods, Says He Has Been Lying To The Media For 15 Years

The feud between Sergio Garcia and Tiger Woods continues to escalate.



Yesterday Tiger said simply, “No,” when asked if he would ever make up with his Spanish nemesis.

Sergio responded yesterday afternoon by calling Tiger dishonest at a tournament in England. Here’s what he told Paul Mahoney of Golf.com:

“He called me a whiner. He’s probably right. But that’s also probably the first thing he’s told you guys that’s true in 15 years. I know what he’s like. You guys are finding out.”

Sergio then went into a long rant about why he would never talk to Tiger on the phone to clear the air:

“First of all, I don’t have his number. And secondly, I did nothing wrong and don’t have anything to say to him. And he wouldn’t pick up the phone anyway. But that’s OK; I don’t need him as a friend. I don’t need him in my life to be happy and that’s fine. It’s as simple as that. Like I have always said, I try to be as truthful as possible. That’s why I think sometimes most of the people love me and some hate me. I understand that but I’m not going to change. That’s what makes me who I am and that’s what makes me happy. And that’s what makes the people I care about happy because they know they can trust me. Tiger doesn’t make a difference to my life. And I know that I don’t make a difference to his life.”

These two have been going back-and-forth for more than a decade. But only in the last two weeks have things really flared up publicly.

At the Players Championship two weeks ago, Sergio accused Tiger of distracting him during a shot on the second hole of the third round.

Tiger responded by calling him a whiner, saying, “Not really surprising that he’s complaining about something.”

Given the pettiness of the incident that reignited the feud, you’d think both of them would have dropped it by now. But clearly there’s some real dislike there, and they just can’t help themselves.

