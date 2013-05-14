CHART: Sergio Garcia Went Stroke-For-Stroke With Tiger Woods Until It Mattered Most

For the first three rounds of The Players Championship, Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia were only separated by more than two strokes once. That came after two holes of the second round when Woods was 7-under, three strokes better than Garcia (4-under).



On Sunday, Woods once again stretched his lead to three strokes over Garcia on three separate occasions. But after Garcia birdied the 13th hole and Woods went into the water on the 14th hole, the two were once again tied. Then Garcia ran out of steam, famously hitting the ball in the water three times on the final two holes.

On the other hand, Woods finished birdie-par-par and won his second Players Championship and the key was the par 5s. Despite the 17th hole on Sunday, Garcia (-1) outplayed Tiger (+1) on the par 3s. Meanwhile, Woods played the par 5s at 12-under, the best in the tournament, and five strokes better than Garcia (-7).

Here is how Woods and Garcia matched up hole-by-hole…

Data via PGATour.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.