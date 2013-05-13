Sergio Garcia's Epic Choke At The Players Championship Cost Him $1.5 Million

After 70 holes, Sergio Garcia was 13-under and tied for a lead at The Players Championship. Two holes and three balls in the water later, Garcia dropped seven strokes and as much as $1.5 million in winnings.



Garcia appeared to be headed to a playoff with eventual winner, Tiger Woods. But with a quadruple-bogey on the 17th hole and a double-bogey on the 18th hole, Garcia finished at seven-under in a seven-way tie for eighth place.

By finishing tied for eighth, Garcia’s winnings were just $237,500, nearly $1.5 million less than Woods’ check of $1.71 million.

Here are the two shots he plunked in the water at #17:

Here are are all three water shots set to Benny Hill music. What losing $1.5 million looks like (via @WorldOfIsaac):

