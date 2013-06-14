Sergio Garcia Self-Destructed At The US Open

Sergio Garcia has imploded at the US Open.
He was seven over par through his first eight holes. After bogeying his first hole of the day, he double-bogeyed his fourth hole. He also made a quadruple-bogey 8 after hitting it out of bounds on his fifth hole.
He’s now at +6.
Sergio has been a big story at this tournament for all the wrong reasons. He’s still facing questions over his Tiger Woods “fried chicken” joke, even after shaking Tiger’s hand and leaving him a note earlier this week.
But unless he turns it around over the next two days, he won’t be around for the weekend.
He did not look happy:
