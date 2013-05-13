Sergio Garcia Trashes Tiger Woods For Distracting Him During A Shot

Sergio Garcia and Tiger Woods are in a public feud after a controversy at the Players Championship.



The two were playing together yesterday. On the second hole Sergio — who was playing first — mis-hit his second shot from the fairway.

After the shot he sneered over at the crowd, and told NBC after the round that Tiger distracted him by taking a 5-wood out of his bag in the middle of his backswing (via CBS Sports):

“I wouldn’t say he didn’t see that I was ready, but you do have a feel when the other guy is going to hit. Right as I was on top of the backswing, he pulled a 5-wood or 3-wood out of the rough and, obviously, everybody started screaming, so that didn’t help very much.”

Tiger said after the round that he didn’t realise Sergio hadn’t hit yet, adding a little jab at the end:

“The marshal told me he already hit so I pulled the club and was getting ready to play my shot, and then I hear his comments afterward. Not really surprising that he’s complaining about something.”

Sergio responded to Tiger’s response:

“That’s fine, you know. At least I’m true to myself. I know what I’m doing and he can do whatever he wants.”

After the round, Sergio kept it up. He told Bob Harig of ESPN, “I’m not going to lie, he’s not my favourite guy to play with. He’s not the nicest guy on tour. … We don’t enjoy each other’s company. You don’t have to be a rocket engineer to figure that out.”

They plainly don’t like each other.

Sergio and Tiger share the lead with David Lingmerth at -11 going into the final day of the tournament. They both have to play 21 holes today after play was called due to darkness last night.

Let’s hope this goes to a Sergio v. Tiger playoff.

Here they are talking about each other:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.