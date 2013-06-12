Sergio Garcia Left A Secret Letter In Tiger Woods' Locker

Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia shook hands yesterday, but the two still haven’t had a conversation since Sergio’s “fried chicken” joke.



At a press conference today, Sergio said logistical issues at the US Open have made it impossible for him to talk to Tiger privately so far. But he confirmed that he did reach out by leaving a note by Tiger’s locker.

Sergio said:

“Yeah I did leave him a note, a handwritten note. And hopefully he can take a look at it.”

But what does it say?

Sergio won’t reveal the contents of the letter:

“I don’t think that’s for me to say. The note is for him. So if he wants to show you then he can. I don’t have any problem with that. But I’m not going to be the one showing you.”

Tiger basically ignored all the Sergio questions at his press conference this morning, telling reporters that he wanted to move on. So it’s unlikely that he will reveal what the secret letter said.

Sergio has already apologized numerous times for the fried chicken joke publicly.

Here they are on the practice range yesterday:

They were also on the course at the same time during a practice round, but didn’t get to chat:

