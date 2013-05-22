Sergio Garcia Has Now Made A 'Fried Chicken' Joke About Tiger Woods

The Sergio Garcia-Tiger Woods feud has taken an ugly turn, finally.



At the European Tour’s gala players’ awards Garcia was jokingly asked if he would have Woods round for dinner during the U.S. Open, Ewan Murray at The Guardian reports.

Garcia responded saying, “We will have him round every night,” then adding, “We will serve fried chicken.”

Oof.

This is not the first time Woods has been hit with a crude, terrible “fried chicken” remark.

After Woods won the Masters in 1997, Fuzzy Zoeller said, “You pat him on the back and say congratulations and enjoy it and tell him not serve fried chicken next year. Got it? Or collard greens or whatever the hell they serve.”

Garcia and Woods have been bickering intermittently for the past two weeks. It all started when Garcia accused Woods of intentionally pulling out a three wood in the middle of his backswing, which Garcia says got the crowd riled up and distracted him.

Since then the two have been going back and forth in the media.

Garcia has already issued a (sort of) apology through the European Tour his “friend chicken” remark.

“I apologise for any offence that may have been caused by my comment on stage during The European Tour Players’ Awards dinner. I answered a question that was clearly made towards me as a joke with a silly remark, but in no way was the comment meant in a racist manner.”

Via: Geoff Shackleford

