Sergio Garcia Hires His Girlfriend As His Caddie, Wins For The First Time In A Year

Sergio Garcia ended his tumultuous 2013 with his first win since last December, and he did it with his girlfriend by his side.

He shot a final-round 68 to edge out Henrik Stenson and win the Thailand Golf Championship on Sunday.

Katharina Boehm, a German student who graduated from the College of Charleston last spring, was his caddie. She played on the golf team in college, so she has all the knowledge you’d want from a caddie.

Sergio sang her praises on Saturday:

“No, seriously, it’s great to have her around, forget about having her on the bag this week. Just a very positive person, a lot of good energy, that’s what I love about her, and it’s great to be able to go through this with her. I think the experience, not only for me but for her, I’m sure is interesting and a lot of memories.”

After the win:

Watching Sergio Garcia’s career unfold is like a never-ending soap opera. pic.twitter.com/OXD6Glf7kJ

— Luke Kerr-Dineen (@LukeKerrDineen) December 16, 2013

Here she is in her playing days at Charleston. Apparently she was a good player:

Post by College of Charleston Women's Golf Team. 2013 was a rough year for Sergio. He escalated a beef with Tiger Woods, and then became the bane of the golf world by making an offensive fried chicken joke about him. He slumped through most of the summer, but played well in Asia over the past few weeks and set himself up nicely going into 2014. It's unclear if he'll keep Kathy on the bag when the season really gets going over the next few months. She has a 100% winning percentage as a caddie, though: [image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52af3fa7ecad042f326ee2df/image.jpg" alt="Kathy boehm" link="lightbox" size="primary" align="center" clear="true" source="Stuart Franklin/Getty Images"]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.