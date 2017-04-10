CBS captured an incredible shot of Sergio Garcia and his fiancé celebrating his Masters-winning putt the same way

Sergio Garcia won his first major in thrilling fashion, beating Justin Rose in a epic duel over the final five holes to win the Masters.

During Sergio’s Masters-clinching putt, CBS cameras captured a great moment in which Sergio and his fiancé, Angela Akins, celebrated the win in the same way, with both bending over at the same time.

Here is a look at three different angles of the putt, including the celebration of Sergio and Akins.

Later, they did get to celebrate together.





