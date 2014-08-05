Sergio Garcia Knocked The Diamond Out Of A Fan's Engagement Ring With A Tee Shot

Sergio Garcia had a rough go of it yesterday in the final round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. He entered Sunday with a three-stroke lead, only to finish runner-up to Rory McIlroy for the second time in as many tournaments. He also nearly caused a woman to lose her engagement ring.

On the third hole, Garcia’s drive hit a spectator directly on her left ring finger, knocking the diamond out of its setting and into the grass. The commentators were quick to call the aftermath exactly what it was: a diamond in the rough.

Here’s the woman’s diamond-less engagement ring:

Sergio gave the woman a signed golf ball:

And then asked a course marshal for her contact information, assuming the diamond was lost for good. Luckily, it turned up not long after Sergio made his way to the green.

Watch the video below (h/t TheBigLead):

