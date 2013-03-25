Sergio Garcia Climbed A Tree And Hit The Craziest Golf Shot Of The Year

Sergio Garcia hit his drive into a tree at Bay Hill today.



But instead of taking a drop and moving on, he decided to climb the tree and play his ball as it laid.

In this surreal video (via CBS Sports), Sergio climbs what looks like eight feet or so, perches himself against a branch, and hits his ball back onto the fairway with a one-handed backwards shot.

He made double bogey.

Here’s the video (This starts from right before he hits the shot, but you can rewind to see the full sequence):

Some surreal screenshots:

