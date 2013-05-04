Watch Sergio Garcia Chip In From Six Feet Instead Of Putting Because He Thinks The Green Is A Mess

The biggest story in golf this week is that the greens at the Wells Fargo Championship aren’t perfect.



Because of bad weather, some of the greens are not that different than what one might find on a municipal golf course. Professional expect greens that are like carpet.

This led to some players withdrawing from the event. Some others just complained about it. While others just shrugged and went out to play.

Sergio Garcia took a different route. He played, but he decided to be stage a sort-of protest on the greens about their condition.

He had a six foot putt, but there was a bad patch in his way, so he opted to chip in.

